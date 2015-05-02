Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Howard continues to struggle. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Friday against the Marlins, dropping his batting average to .187. Making matters worse is the fact that he is making $25 million this season and is batting clean-up in the Phillies lineup. For the Phillies to have any chance, he has to get hot and turn his slump around.

2B Chase Utley reached a milestone with his three-run homer against the Marlins on Friday. It gave him 900 RBIs for his career. Still, Utley is mired in an awful slump, hitting just .122.

RHP Jerome Williams escaped with a no decision against the Marlins on Friday. He pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and three runs. His best work came in his final inning, when he escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam by getting a strikeout and a groundout.

LHP Cole Hamels will start against the Marlins on Saturday. Hamels, 31, has been the subject of trade rumors that continue to circulate as the rebuilding Phillies are looking to get prospects in return. The Phillies have sent scouts to watch Boston Red Sox Class A OF Manuel Margot, 20. Hamels is 1-2 so far this season with a 3.19 ERA. He is 9-14 with a 3.09 ERA in his career against the Marlins.