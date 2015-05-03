Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez starts Sunday against the Marlins. A 22-year-old Panamanian, Gonzalez signed as an international free agent in 2011. He made his MLB debut on April 28 against the Cardinals, allowing 10 hits, two walks and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. On Sunday, the pencil-thin Gonzalez (6 feet 2, 155 pounds) gets a chance at redemption after a brilliant minor-league career that included a 2.99 ERA in 86 appearances, including 58 starts.

2B Chase Utley was in a dreadful 3-for-46 (.065) slump before his home run on Friday. He finished April batting .114, which was the worst month of his 13-year MLB career. It also tied Roy Sievers in 1962 for the worst month in franchise history, minimum 40 plate appearances. Utley’s slump, however, is continuing on into May as he went 0-for-4 on Saturday. He is now batting .115.

LHP Cole Hamels (1-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing 10 hits, three walks and six runs in six innings. Hamels, whose name has been floated in trade rumors, saw his ERA soar to 4.14.