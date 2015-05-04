Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo, a 6-6, 230-pounder from Venezuela, was called up from Double-A Reading. Araujo, 23, has yet to pitch in the majors. In the minors, he has a 23-16 career record with a 3.97 ERA. He has shown the ability to start or finish games. Of his 109 appearances, 57 have been starts -- but he also has 11 saves. This year in Double-A, Araujo was used as a reliever (7.45 ERA), which is how the Phillies plan to utilize him as well, hoping he can get lefty hitters out.

RHP Severino Gonzalez (1-1), who entered Sunday’s game against the Marlins with a 23.63 ERA after getting hit hard in his big-league debut against the Cardinals on April 28, got his first victory. He allowed five hits and two runs, lowering his ERA to 10.57.

RHP David Buchanan was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies’ seventh-round pick in 2010, Buchanan had a promising rookie season last year, finishing 6-8 with a 3.75 ERA. But he went 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA in five starts this season. The Phillies are hoping he can find the form that made him induce ground ball after ground ball last season. Buchanan has a funky delivery that may be difficult to repeat, but the Phillies were counting on him winning 10 games this season. But, so far, his year has been a disaster.

RHP Aaron Harang starts against the Braves on Monday, and he would love a repeat of April 24. That’s when the Phillies beat the Braves 1-0. Harang got a no-decision, but he was brilliant, pitching eight innings and allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six. Overall, this season, Harang is 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA, which is much better than his 4.19 career ERA. It’s doubtful that Harang can keep this pace up, especially with not much talent surrounding him on the Phillies roster. But, for now at least, he is on a good roll.

RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to March 27. He is scheduled to make his first start of the season on May 5.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who is on the disabled list due to left-knee tendinitis, is set to make a rehab start on Tuesday at Class A Lakewood. The 6-1, 255-pounder has been used mostly as a starter -- only 14 of his 55 big-league appearances have been out of the bullpen. But with a 5.87 career ERA, O‘Sullivan, 27, may have to try to battle back to the majors as a reliever. The Phillies are his fourth big-league club.