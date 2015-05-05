Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after getting his first victory in his second major league start Sunday in Miami. He allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, lowering his ERA from 23.63 to 10.57 after an ultra-shaky debut in St. Louis on April 28. Gonzalez, a 21-year-old from Panama, struck out five and walked one.

SS J.P. Crawford, the Phillies top prospect, is set to come off the disabled list Wednesday and make his season debut with Class A Clearwater. Crawford, who played in an extended spring game Monday and will do so again Tuesday, has been sidelined since late March because of an oblique strain. He had been expected to start the season with Double-A Reading before the injury.

RHP Aaron Harang, who lost his last four decision in Atlanta for the Braves last season, allowed five hits and a run over six innings in a 5-2 victory for the Phillies on Monday. He gave up just two hits over eight scoreless innings against his former team in Philadelphia on April 24, but got a no-decision that time. Harang, who is 3-2 with a 2.35 ERA, received a $5 million contract from the Phillies as a free agent are going 12-12 with a career-best 3.57 ERA for the Braves last season.

RF Jeff Francoeur broke an 0-for-19 skid with a two-out RBI double in the first inning Monday against Braves left-hander Alex Wood and had an RBI triple in the ninth off reliever Jim Johnson to complete a 4-for-5 game. It was the 11th career four-hit game for the well-traveled veteran, but first since 2012 while with Kansas City. Francoeur last had a four-hit game in Atlanta in 2008 during a game for the Braves against San Francisco.

RHP Chad Billingsley, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since the first month of the 2013 season, will come off the disabled Tuesday to face the Braves in Atlanta. He was 81-61 with a 3.65 ERA in seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but had Tommy John elbow surgery in 2013 and surgery on his flexor tendon last year. Billingsley, 30, has a 2-3 career record and 3.14 ERA against the Braves.