Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Elvis Araujo made his major league debut on Tuesday against the Braves. He struck out two and gave up two hits in one inning. “He threw some good quality pitches with men on base. He had a good look about him,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

1B Ryan Howard had a double and is now 5-for-11 against Atlanta RHP Shelby Miller. That includes three homers and a double. The four extra-base hits are tied for the second-most against a pitcher he’s logged 11 or fewer at-bats against.

2B Chase Utley did not start on Tuesday; he was replaced by Cesar Hernandez. Utley, 36, is batting .103 with three home runs and a team-leading 14 RBIs. But he’s mired in a 4-for-62 slump and was hitless on Monday.

RHP Jerome Williams (2-1, 4.08) allowed only three runs in each of his last three starts. He received no decision in his last start on May 1 against the Marlins, allowing seven hits, two walks and two strikeouts. He is 2-3 with a 5.09 ERA in nine games, eight starts, against Atlanta for his career. He beat the Braves on April 26th, allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

RHP Chad Billingsley (0-1) on Tuesday made his first major league start in 750 days. The veteran’s last start was April 15, 2013. He pitched five innings, allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits and one walk, with two strikeouts. Billingsley was hurt by a pair of home runs. He threw 78 pitches, 31 balls and 47 strikes.