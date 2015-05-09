Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-3 with a walk and two steals Friday against the Mets, and is batting .374 over his last 26 games. Galvis, whose 27 hits in April were a career high for a calendar month, is also hitting .333 over his last 10 games.

RHP Aaron Harang, Saturday’s starter, beat Atlanta his last time out, going six innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He lost his only start against the Mets this season, despite giving up one run on four hits over six innings, and is 6-6 with a 4.06 ERA in 14 career appearances against them.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBIs Friday night against the Mets. He began the night just 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his career against Mets ace Matt Harvey, but contributed a run-scoring single in the first. His homer came on Harvey’s first pitch of the fourth inning, a 95 mph fastball, and gave the Phils the lead for good at 2-1. The homer was Howard’s sixth of the season, all of which have come in the last 15 games. “He’s really starting to look good and have good swings,” said manager Ryne Sandberg, who noted that one of the keys to Howard’s resurgence is his patience. “He’s laying off some pitches and taking some walks,” the manager said.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Friday against the Mets and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats. Manager Ryne Sandberg had given the .099-hitting Utley two days off at the end of a 10-game road trip in an attempt to get him going, and was asked after Friday’s game if he has entertained any thoughts of dropping him out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “I just take it a day at a time with him,” Sandberg said. “I’ve been thinking about a lot of things with Chase.”

LHP Cole Hamels went seven innings to beat the Mets on Friday night, giving up four hits and one run while striking out eight, walking two and hitting a batter. He also threw two wild pitches to equal a career high. While he is only 9-14 against the Mets in his career, he has gone at least seven innings and surrendered one earned run or fewer in his last five starts against New York. “I don’t tip my pitches anymore,” he said. “That was kind of a big deal when you have guys like (Carlos) Beltran and (Jose) Reyes and Carlos Delgado -- some big-time veteran guys I had to face for quite a few years. I knew I was tipping. I just had to figure out how not to let them know. I think I’ve been able to figure it out since then. ... When guys don’t know what’s coming, it’s a little easier to get them out.” He is, however, just 2-0 against New York in that span, as run support has been an ongoing issue. Since the beginning of the 2014 season he has received an average of just 3.09 runs of support per nine innings pitched, the fourth-lowest norm for any qualified major league starter. He is 9-0 in that span when the Phillies score at least three while he is in the game.