Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis, hitting .347 this season, went 1-for-4 with a double on Saturday night against the Mets. He has hit safely in his last three games and in his last 26 is batting at a .363 clip.

RHP Aaron Harang, pitching on his 37th birthday Saturday night, was beaten 3-2 by the Mets. He went seven innings and allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits. He struck out two and walked one in his sixth quality start of the season, tying him for the major league lead. He did see his string of scoreless innings in Citizens Bank Park end at 18 2/3 when he allowed an unearned run in the fifth. The Phillies rallied to take the lead, but Harang surrendered a go-ahead two-run homer to Juan Lagares in the seventh. “It was supposed to be down and away,” Harang said, “and I totally missed my spot. You can tell by his swing he was looking fastball.”

2B Chase Utley singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning Saturday against the Mets, ending an 0-for-19 slump. “Maybe,” manager Ryne Sandberg said, “that will get him started.” Utley, hitting just .109, did not start for the third time in four games.

RHP Chad Billingsley, Sunday’s starter, allowed six runs (five earned) and eight hits while lasting five innings in his first start of the season, at Atlanta on May 5. Billingsley, who had been on the disabled list since March 27 after undergoing right flexor tendon surgery, struck out two and walked one. He is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in four career appearances against the Mets, three of them starts.

RHP Luis Garcia pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Saturday against the Mets and has not allowed a run in 18 of his last 21 appearances. Garcia did find himself in a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth inning after sandwiching walks to Kevin Plawecki and Ruben Tejada around a single by Dilson Herrera. But Garcia started an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play when he fielded a sharp one-hopper back to the mound off the bat of pinch-hitter Johnny Monell.