Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Cesar Hernandez entered Sunday’s game as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2 and picked up an RBI single in the seventh inning of the Phillies’ loss to New York. He has reached base in 12 of his last 22 plate appearances (.545 OBP), and leads the team in both walks (11) and on-base percentage (.390).

3B Cody Asche snapped an 0-for-23 streak with a double in the seventh inning of the Phillies’ game against the Mets on Sunday. He would go 1-for-4 with a run scored as his average dipped slightly to .235.

2B Chase Utley’s batting average is still woeful (.116), but the former All-Star hit his first double of the season in a 1-for-3 outing against New York. It was 110 plate appearances since his last double, which came back on September 27 against Atlanta.

RHP Jerome Williams, Monday’s starter, was a solid addition to the Phillies rotation midway through last season, going 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA in nine starts after arriving in a trade from the Texas Rangers. But he hasn’t duplicated that success this season. Through six starts, he’s 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA. Throw out a six-inning, one-run outing in his season opener, and that ERA rises to 6.00. His last outing was his worst so far: 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta in which he gave up eight hits and six runs in a loss.

RHP Chad Billingsley took the loss against New York on Sunday, going five-plus innings while giving up five runs (all earned) on eight hits. He did tack on a home run off Mets starter Bartolo Colon, the third long ball of his career and first since June 5, 2011, at Cincinnati. It was the second start for him after missing 25 months due to arm issues, including Tommy John surgery. “I definitely felt a little more comfortable out there today than the first time, nerves were a little better today,” he said.