Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera hit his first major league homer Monday night, a leadoff blast in the ninth inning off Pittsburgh closer Mark Melancon. Herrera, whose average has been in free fall after a hot start, ended an 0-for-12 slide with his homer.

3B Cody Asche was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

RF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday against Pittsburgh. It was his second straight multi-hit game, the first time he has done that since last July 31-Aug. 2, when he had a streak of three such games.

RHP Jerome Williams went five innings and took the loss Monday against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. Both walks came in the third inning, and Williams then hung a 1-2 curveball to Starling Marte, which Marte hit into the left field seats. It was the first loss in Citizens Bank Park this season for Williams, who had been 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA at home, and 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA on the road.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was activated from the disabled list after Monday’s game, and he will start Tuesday in place of RHP David Buchanan, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 2. O‘Sullivan’s last major league appearance was on April 17, when he started and lost 7-2 to Washington. He allowed four runs on five hits in that game while striking out two and walking two. He has pitched one scoreless inning against Pittsburgh in his career. He missed the past three weeks due to left knee tendinitis.