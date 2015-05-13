Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 Tuesday against Pittsburgh, his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his first since May 6 at Atlanta. Herrera, a Rule 5 draftee from the Rangers’ organization over the winter, had started the season strongly, but has seen the league catch up to him in recent weeks. His average, as high as .308 in mid-April, sank to .267 entering Tuesday’s game.

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 and drove in a run Tuesday against Pittsburgh, extending his hitting streak to four games. Utley, who was hitting .099 through last Friday, has seen his average jump 28 points since. Utley, a career .282 hitter, also broke a seven-game RBI drought.

LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, beat Miami 3-1 in his last outing, and has won two of his last three starts. Against the Marlins he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings, while striking out eight and walking two. He is 2-2 with a 2.76 ERA in seven career starts against Pittsburgh.

RHP Luis Garcia tied a career high by giving up four runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh. It also ended a string of five straight scoreless outings by Garcia, covering 5 1/3 innings, and made for a rare off-night for the Phillies’ bullpen, which came in with a 2.82 ERA, fourth-best in the National League and seventh-best in the majors.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, activated from the disabled list Monday, was tagged with a 7-2 loss by Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, his ninth straight defeat. It is the majors’ longest active losing streak, and extends back to May 12, 2011, when as a Kansas City Royal he defeated the Yankees. He allowed a three-run homer to Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison on a first-pitch fastball in the fourth, but was otherwise unscathed in his first major league appearance since April 17. He allowed five hits in all, while striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter. He also contributed a stellar defensive play when he made a bare-hand snag of A.J. Burnett’s check-swing liner to the mound in the second. “It was just reaction,” O‘Sullivan said. “I wasn’t going to be able to get my glove to it, so I stuck my hand out there.” He is also hoping to latch on to a permanent spot in the rotation. “I definitely feel like there’s an opportunity and I‘m doing everything I can to take advantage of it,” he said.