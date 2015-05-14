Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Aaron Harang, Thursday’s starter, was beaten 3-2 by the Mets in his last outing, his second loss in three starts. He went seven innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits, while striking out two and walking one. He is 16-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 28 career starts against Pittsburgh.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Wednesday night against Pittsburgh and saw a four-game hitting streak come to an end. All four of his at-bats came against Pirates starter Francisco Liriano, a left-hander, leaving Utley an NL-worst 2-for-32 against lefties this season. Utley, a career .282 hitter, is at .123 for the season.

RF Jeff Francoeur threw out Pittsburgh pinch runner Steve Lombardozzi at the plate to complete a game-ending double play Wednesday night and preserve a 3-2 victory. “As an outfielder who likes to throw, you live for that kind of moment,” Francoeur said. Francoeur said the most difficult thing about the play was the fact that the wind was blowing balls from left to right, and toward the railing in front of the lower stands. “But then when I caught it,” he said, “I felt pretty good about my chances.” As he should have. His throw to catcher Carlos Ruiz beat Lombardozzi handily. “A long time ago here I let one go and threw it in the stands,” Francoeur said. “I‘m usually good for one of those a year. I‘m glad it wasn’t tonight.”

LHP Cole Hamels went seven innings to beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Wednesday night, his second straight victory and his third in four starts. Hamels yielded two runs on five hits while striking out nine, walking one and hitting two batters. “It’s just going out there and feeling confident with every pitch that I have and being able to establish strikes to both sides of the plate with whatever pitch you have,” he said, adding that his comfort level is such that he is “just trying to ride that out for as long as I can.” Hamels, who allowed seven homers in his first three starts, has yielded just one in his last five.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon earned his seventh save of the season Wednesday night against Pittsburgh, and his 113th as a Phillie, giving him sole possession of the franchise’s all-time record, which he previously shared with Jose Mesa. Papelbon got a big assist from right fielder Jeff Francoeur, who threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game. “I guess if there’s one way to do it, that’s the way to do it,” Papelbon said of the record. “I’ve always said a closer’s nobody without the people in front of him. ... I don’t get that opportunity if my teammates don’t pick me up and make plays behind me.”