Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis raised his batting average to .353 by going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs in the Thursday’s win over Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old infielder, who entered the season hitting .218 in three prior seasons, is now second in the National League in hitting and has the best batting average and on-base percentage (.403) among all NL shortstops. He’s hitting .406 at home this season.

C Cameron Rupp went 2-for-3 with a double on Thursday to raise his average to .184. More importantly, the backup threw out both runners who attempted to steal against him, and has now thrown out 7-of-13 (54 percent) attempted base stealers this season.

RHP Aaron Harang continued his brilliance at Citizens Bank Park, improving to 4-3 on the season by blanking Pittsburgh over eight innings in a 4-0 run on May 14. The veteran right-hander, who’s in his first season in Philadelphia, has allowed just two runs through his first 29 1/3 innings at Citizens Bank Park; that 0.60 ERA at home is the lowest among qualified starters in the National League. “I‘m having fun, I know what I can do, I know my limitations, but I know how to control myself and when I get in tough situations and try and stay positive,” he said.

1B Ryan Howard tacked on his seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning of a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, taking a first-pitch fastball from reliever Radhames Liz and sending it into the bleachers in right field. Howard went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .230. “He’s squaring up the ball much better (and) getting hits to go with that,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Howard, who’s hitting 12-of-34 (.352) with three home runs and six RBIs in his last 10 games after opening the year hitting .177 over his first 22 games of the year.

RHP Chad Billingsley, Friday’s starter against Arizona, struggled in both of his starts this season, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA. In 10 innings, he’s given up 16 hits and 11 runs (10 earned), going five innings against the Braves and Mets after starting the season off in the minors. In his career, he’s 10-9 with a 3.83 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts) against the Diamondbacks.