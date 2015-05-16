Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis continued his strong start Friday night, going 1-for-2, reaching base three times, scoring twice and driving in two runs with a seventh-inning single to tie Friday’s game against Arizona. Galvis, who got his big hit against LHP Ollie Perez, is batting .480 against southpaws this season and .355 overall. He is also hitting .409 at home. “Like I always say, I just try to get a good pitch to hit and try to make a good swing,” he said. “Everything’s good so far.”

3B Maikel Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley early Friday, started against Arizona later in the day and went 0-for-4. Franco was hitting .355 for the IronPigs, the second-best average in the International League, and leading the IL in hits (50), doubles (12), RBIs (24), extra-base hits (17) and total bases (76). It is Franco’s second major league stint. He hit .179 with the Phillies in 16 games last September.

RHP Dustin McGowan was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. McGowan was 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 games for the Phillies, all but one of them out of the bullpen.

RHP Jerome Williams, Saturday’s starter, was beaten 4-3 by the Pirates in his last start, and has not won over his last three outings, dating back to a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on April 26. Williams, who went five innings against the Pirates, allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. He is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 10 career appearances against Arizona, nine of them starts.

RHP Chad Billingsley went six innings and earned a no-decision Friday night against Arizona, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one. It was his third start since undergoing Tommy John surgery, which cost him most of the 2013 season and all of 2014. “Each time out I‘m taking a step in the right direction,” he said, adding that he had “a little bit better fastball command” than in his two previous starts. “I’ve been out two years,” he said. “I‘m still not where I want to be. I’ve got plenty of room to improve.”