Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LF Grady Sizemore went 4-for-5 in Saturday’s victory over Arizona, his first four-hit game since Aug. 21, 2008, when he was playing for Cleveland against Kansas City. Sizemore, who batted third in the lineup for the second straight night, is hitting .400 in 12 games since May 1, raising his average from .147 to .275. “I didn’t have a lot of at-bats, or a lot of consistent at-bats (previously),” he said, “so I was trying just to do what you can to stay sharp, relax up there and keep grinding it out.”

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in Saturday’s 7-5 victory over Arizona, just his second multi-hit game of the season. Utley, a career .285 hitter before this season, entered the game hitting just .124. He had also been dropped from third to sixth in the order, a spot in which he had not batted since 2005. “He’s hitting balls away from the glove and the defense,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “That’s good to see.” Sandberg also said that dropping Utley from third to sixth in the order would hopefully lead to “a little clearing of the mind as far as responsibility, and also a little relaxation.”

RHP Jerome Williams pitched five innings to beat Arizona on Saturday night despite a one-hour, 17-minute rain delay in the second inning, allowing three runs (two earned) and seven hits. He struck out four without walking a batter while improving to 3-1 in Citizens Bank Park this season. He is 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA on the road. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Williams has “a resilient arm” and thus did not hesitate to leave him in the game after the rain delay. Nor did Williams wish to come out. He said he kept a heat pack on his arm, stretched and rode a stationary bike to stay warm. “When we found out what time we were going to start, went down to the (batting) cage, threw a little down there -- working my pitches and everything, throwing off the mound.”

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Sunday’s starter, was beaten 7-2 by Pittsburgh in his last start, going five innings and giving up three runs and five hits while striking out two and walking one. It was his ninth straight defeat, the longest active losing streak in the major leagues. That drought extends to May 12, 2011, when as a Kansas City Royals pitcher he defeated the Yankees. He has never faced the Diamondbacks.