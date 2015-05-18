Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Hector Neris will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday to replace RHP Chad Billingsley. The reliever will join the team in Colorado for its four-game series against the Rockies. Neris pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Phillies in late April. In 13 games at Triple-A, the 25-year-old had a 5.94 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .338 in 16 2/3 innings.

LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to start Monday night against the Rockies at Coors Field. Hamels has been strong in his last two starts -- both wins -- posting a 1.93 ERA, 17 strikeouts, three walks and a .184 opponents’ batting average over 14 innings. In four career starts at Coors Field, Hamels has a 4.74 ERA and has allowed three home runs. Since 2012, the left-hander has a 2.92 ERA against the Rockies in five starts with a 1.97 opponents’ batting average.

RHP Chad Billingsley was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Sunday’s game with a right shoulder strain. In three starts, Billingsley is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old, who because of elbow issues missed all of 2014 and made just two starts in 2013, made his best start of the season his last time out, throwing six innings of two-run ball on May 15 in a no-decision.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Sunday’s starter, delivered his best start of the season, throwing six shutout innings to earn his first win and first in the major leagues since May 12, 2011. The 27-year-old scattered five hits and struck out four in just 79 pitches. “I wasn’t even aware of it until after my last start because I didn’t spend any time in the big leagues in 2012, and 2013 I had two starts,” O‘Sullivan said of his winless streak. “Last year, I had a couple of starts and then went into the ‘pen. So it was something I wasn’t even of aware and then I saw it and was like, ‘Oh man, we gotta get a win here.'”