Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez is scheduled to start Wednesday in place of injured Chad Billingsley (right lat strain). Gonzalez, 22, will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and pitch on regular rest Wednesday after going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts there. He has allowed 32 hits in 29 innings with four walks and 16 strikeouts. Gonzalez has made two starts for the Phillies this year -- April 28 at St. Louis and May 3 at Miami --- and is 1-1 with a 10.57 ERA in those games. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings against the Cardinals and two runs on five hits and one walk in five innings against the Marlins.

3B Maikel Franco hit his first career triple and home run Sunday, making him the first Phillie to collect both in the same game since Rick Schu on Sept. 2, 1984 against San Francisco. The last major league player to hit his first career triple and homer in the same game was Milwaukee’s Hector Gomez on May 4, 2015, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP David Buchanan suffered a severe right ankle sprain Sunday charging a bunt while pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks. He began this season as the Phillies’ third starter and went 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA in five starts, the last on April 30. He’s 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts for Lehigh Valley, including Sunday’s shortened outing that lasted 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Hector Neris, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, taking the spot on the 25-man roster of injured RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain). In 13 relief appearances at Lehigh Valley, Neris is 1-3 with a 5.94 ERA, having allowed 23 hits in 16 2/3 innings with nine walks and 16 strikeouts. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances for the Phillies on April 23 and April 25. Those were Neris’ first games in the major leagues.

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-3 with a double and has now doubled in three consecutive games. Utley has hit four doubles in his past eight games after having none in his previous 28 games from Sept. 29, 2014-May 9, 2015. Trying to climb out of a deep slump, Utley is hitting .143 (17-for-119) in 35 games with four doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. He has a .222 on-base percentage and a .252 slugging percentage.

LHP Cole Hamels is 11-0 in 17 starts since 2014 when his teammates tally three runs with him on the mound. He won his third straight start Monday, worked a season-high 7 1/3 innings on 106 pitches and allowed one run on one walk and six hits while striking out seven, five swinging.

RHP Chad Billingsley, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday retroactive to Saturday, felt discomfort in a May 10 start and again Friday against Arizona in the best of his three starts for the Phillies this season. Billingsley missed most of the previous two years because of two right elbow surgeries. “He irritated it when the game started,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It was tough now, especially after a couple of outings when it looked like he was really gaining on it. It is a setback for a guy that’s been through a lot. It’s too bad.”