Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez is scheduled to start Wednesday in place of injured Chad Billinsgley (right lat strain). Gonzalez, 22, officially will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after going 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts there with four walks and 16 strikeouts in 29 innings. In 88 games in the minors, including 60 starts, Gonzalez is 25-34 with a 3.06 ERA and has just 68 walks and 365 strikeouts in 426 2/3 innings. Gonzalez will be making his third start for the Phillies this season. He made his major league debut in an 11-5 loss at St. Louis on April 28 and allowed seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Gonzalez won his first game in the big leagues on May 3 at Miami where he gave up two earned runs in five innings as the Phillies beat the Marlins 6-2.

3B Maikel Franco had a career-high three hits as he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high four games and has hit safely in four out of five games since being called up May 15. In those five games, Franco is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with one double, one triple, one homer and five RBIs.

RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Leigh Valley after the game to clear a roster spot for RHP Severino Gonzalez, who will start Wednesday for the Phillies. Neris was with the Phillies for two days but did not appear in a game. He was recalled when RHP Chad Billingsley (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

RHP Aaron Harang pitched six innings and gave up three unearned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts. He also didn’t allow an earned in his last outing -- eight scoreless innings against Pittsburgh. It’s the fifth time in his career Harang has not allowed an earned run in consecutive outings and the first time since 2012. He went 1-for-2 with a double, his first double since Sept. 26, 2012, at San Diego while pitching for the Dodgers.