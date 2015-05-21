Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against the Rockies and held them to five hits and one run in five innings in his third career start, all this season. At Lehigh Valley, Gonzalez is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts with four walks and 16 strikeouts in 29 innings. Gonzalez is taking the rotation spot of Chad Billinsgley (right lat strain), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Leigh Valley after Tuesday night’s game to clear a roster spot for RHP Severino Gonzalez, who started Wednesday for the Phillies. Neris was with the Phillies for two days but did not appear in a game. He was recalled when RHP Chad Billingsley (right lat strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

RHP Aaron Harang, who is 4-3 with a 1.82 ERA (12 earned runs, 59 1/3 innings) in nine starts , is just the third Phillies pitcher since 2000 with an ERA under 2.00 over his first nine starts of the season. The others are Brett Myers in 2005 with a 1.88 ERA (13 earned runs, 62 1/3 innings) and Roy Halladay in 2010 with a 1.64 ERA (13 earned runs, 71 1/3 innings).

1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-5 with his eighth homer -- all off right-handers -- and finished a triple shy of the cycle. It was his third three-hit game this month. He’s hitting .328 (21-for-64) in May with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBIs. In April, Howard hit .194 (14-for-72) with four doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. “It’s not really doing a whole lot different from the first month,” Howard said. “Now I‘m able to find some real estate out there.”