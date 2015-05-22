Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 1-for-3 against Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa and is now 16-for-35 (.456) against left-handed pitchers this season. Galvis entered Thursday leading the National League in batting average against left-handers and second in hits against them.

1B Ryan Howard homered for the second consecutive game. It’s the third time he has homered in back-to-back games. He also did it April 25-26 against Atlanta and on May 7-8, at Atlanta the first day and against New York on the second. Howard began the season hitting .175 with no homers and a .250 slugging percentage in his first 11 games. He is now hitting .257 with nine homers and a .521 slugging percentage.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to six games raise his average to .169 (22-for-130) from .118. During his six-game streak, Utley has gone 9-for-20 (.450), and in his past 12 games, Utley is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with six doubles and four RBIs.

RHP Jerome Williams allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings and took the loss. He’s 0-3 with an 8.38 ERA (19 2/3 innings, 18 earned runs) on the road and 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA (28 2/3 innings, 11 earned runs) at home. Williams has tailed off markedly this month. He was 2-1 with a 3.80 in four April starts but is 0-3 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts this month.