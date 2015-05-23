Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco has been impressive at the plate since he was called up. He doubled in a run in the second inning Friday against starter Max Scherzer and also made a fine fielding play on a grounder down the line for a forceout at second in the fifth on a ball hit by Wilson Ramos. Franco is hitting .258 since he was called up from Triple-A on May 15.

1B Ryan Howard has picked up steam at the plate in May. He had a double in the first inning Friday against Max Scherzer, the Washington starter. Howard was 1-for-4 and is hitting .257.

2B Chase Utley was the only Phillies player to get two hits on Friday. He led off the ninth with a single against closer Drew Storen but was stranded as Storen got the last out with runners on first and second. Utley has lifted his average to .179. Utley took second on an infield single to short in the ninth by Maikel Franco and it appeared Utley could have gone to third as the ball got away from Washington SS Ian Desmond into short left field. But manager Ryne Sandberg said Utley saw a “completely different angle” than the one seen from the Phillies bench on the play as he stayed at third.

LHP Cole Hamels will face fellow San Diego native Stephen Strasburg for the fifth time on Saturday. Hamels won his third straight start on Monday as he pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings. Hamels is 11-0 in 17 starts since 2014 when the Phillies score at least three runs with him on the hill. In his career against the Nationals, he is 15-9 with an ERA of 2.72 in 34 starts.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan allowed just two runs and five hits in six innings on Friday. He was the hard-luck loser as he fell to 1-3 as he gave up a solo homer to Bryce Harper in the second and an RBI double to Ian Desmond in the sixth. He gave up a leadoff single to fellow pitcher Max Scherzer, who then scored on the double by Desmond. “I thought it was one of his better outings,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of O‘Sullivan. “He pitched to both sides of the plate. Definitely a quality start. He pitched very well. He would probably like that at-bat back to Scherzer.” In his previous start on Sunday, he picked up his first big league win since 2011.