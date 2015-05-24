Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco had two hits, including a two-run homer against Stephen Strasburg in an 8-1 win on Saturday. He is hitting .286 with two homers since being promoted from Triple-A on May 15. In his previous at-bat, Franco fanned in the second inning against Strasburg. “That’s a young player making an adjustment. It was a good adjustment,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

RHP Aaron Harang will start the series finale for the Phillies on Sunday in Washington. He has been effective in his first nine starts this year, having allowed just 45 hits in 59 1/3 innings. Harang beat the Nationals on April 18 in Washington as Jordan Zimmermann took the loss.

LHP Cole Hamels faced fellow San Diego native Stephen Strasburg for the fifth time on Saturday, and Hamels came away with bragging rights. The veteran left-hander gave up one run and five hits in eight innings in the 8-1 victory. “He was really in control,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Hamels. “He mixed his pitches well. He was outstanding.” Hamels is 12-0 in 18 starts since 2014 when the Phillies score at least three runs with him on the hill. In his career against the Nationals, he is 16-9 in 35 starts. “Every single one of them can hit the long ball,” Hamels said of the Nationals’ lineup. “You have to keep bearing down.”