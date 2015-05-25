Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera showed some rookie growing pains in the outfield Sunday against the Nationals -- both offensively and defensively. In the fourth inning, his poor positioning on SS Yunel Escobar’s drive to right-center resulted in Escobar’s first triple since September 2013. “Some of that’s knowing the field and how the balls come off, that’s tricky out there,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “But yeah, the triple, it should’ve been kept to a double, to get close to the wall and get it in quick.” In the seventh, Herrera’s bad read on C Cameron Rupp’s blooper into right allowed Nats RF Bryce Harper to throw him out at second.

RHP Aaron Harang extended a career high on Sunday by pitching to his ninth consecutive quality start, a streak that stretches back to last September. Still, he finished as the losing pitcher in a 4-1 defeat to the Washington Nationals. “I was putting myself in some holes getting behind in the count,” Harang said. “When I did come back, they were able to put the bat on the ball and get some hits.” Harang (4-4, 1.93) allowed two runs over six innings, giving up seven hits while walking two and striking out two. He left two runners on base in the first and third innings before Washington scored a run each in the fourth and fifth.

1B Ryan Howard may be hitting .425 (17 for 40, 4 HR) over his last 10 games, but manager Ryne Sandberg still sat the lefty slugger against Nats left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez. Howard is hitless in 11 at-bats with six strikeouts against Gonzalez for his career.

2B Chase Utley started on the bench with a career 3-for-20 mark against Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez. “Their numbers aren’t good at all against Gio,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of 1B Ryan Howard and Utley’s absence. “And it’s also a chance for them to get off their feet for a day with the string of games that they played.” Utley struck out looking as a pinch hitter against LHP Matt Grace to end the seventh.

RF Jeff Francoeur got his first at-bats of the series Sunday, going 2-for-3 against Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez with the Phillies’ only RBI, lifting his average to .242 on the season and .220 when playing in right. Francoeur is also 4-for-8 this year as a pinch hitter.