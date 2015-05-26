Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez set a career high with eight strikeouts Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs on six hits and no walks over 4 1/3 innings in the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Gonzalez had struck out just five batters in his first three career starts but recorded his first seven outs via the strikeout on Monday. He is 2-1 with a 6.88 ERA in four starts.

SS Freddy Galvis snapped out of a slump Monday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Galvis doubled and scored in the third and singled in the fifth. He entered Monday with just five hits in his last 33 at-bats dating back to May 14. Galvis is batting .314 overall with one homer, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases in 43 games.

2B Chase Utley continued to stir Monday, when he went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the third inning of the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. The two-hit game was the fourth for Utley in his last six games. He is hitting .406 (13-of-32) in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .118 to .183. He has three homers and 21 RBIs in 42 games this season.

RHP Jerome Williams will look to snap out of his month-long slump when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out none over five innings as the Phillies fell to the Colorado Rockies, 7-3. It was the fifth time in as many starts this month that Williams failed to pitch more than five innings. He is 1-3 with a 7.03 ERA in May, during which his overall ERA has risen from 3.80 to 5.44. Williams is 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Mets on April 15, when he gave up five runs (four earned) over five innings as the Phillies fell, 6-1, at Citi Field.