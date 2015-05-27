Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Chase Utley remained red-hot Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Phillies’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Mets. It was the second straight two-hit game for Utley, who has two hits in five of his last seven games. A stretch in which he is hitting .417 (10-of-24). In his last 10 games dating back to May 15, Utley is hitting .417 (15-of-36) and has raised his overall average from .118 to .192. He has three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.

RHP Jerome Williams produced a quality start Tuesday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings in the Phillies’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Mets. It was the first time in six starts this month that Williams has lasted more than five innings. He allowed all three runs to score in the third, when he gave up run-scoring, two-out singles to 1B Lucas Duda and LF Michael Cuddyer. Williams is 3-4 with a 5.33 ERA this season.

CF Ben Revere had two hits Tuesday night, including a two-run triple that fueled the Phillies’ four-run eighth inning in their 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Mets. The triple was the National League-leading fourth of the year for Revere, who began Tuesday tied for eighth in the NL with nine stolen bases. He is hitting .264 with 15 RBIs in 47 games.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will look to author his fourth strong start in as many appearances this month when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. O‘Sullivan took a hard-luck loss in his most recent appearance last Friday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings as the Phillies fell to the Washington Nationals, 2-1. It was the second straight quality start for O‘Sullivan, who is 1-2 with a 2.65 ERA since joining the Phillies’ rotation May 12. O‘Sullivan will be making his second career appearance and first start against the Mets. He tossed two shutout innings for the San Diego Padres the lone time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 16, 2013.