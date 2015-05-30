Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LF Cody Asche, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, admitted he was “pretty bitter” when he was first sent down two weeks ago, but quickly came around. “You feel like you failed a little bit,” he said. “The more you sit back and look at it, you realize that’s not the case.” Manager Ryne Sandberg praised Asche, saying he “worked his tail off” in the minors, as he makes the transition from third base. Asche batted .295 in 15 games with the IronPigs, and was in the Phils’ lineup Friday, going 1-for-3. Sandberg said he views Asche as the regular left fielder at present.

RHP Aaron Harang, Saturday’s starter, took a 4-1 loss to Washington in his last start, going six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Harang did not figure in the decision in his May 19 start against the Rockies, and is 6-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 15 career starts against them.

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Friday against Colorado and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, after an extended hot streak. With Rockies starter Chad Bettis working on a perfect game, centerfielder Brandon Barnes made a leaping grab of Howard’s drive to the wall in the fifth inning.

OF Grady Sizemore was designated for assignment Friday, meaning that once he clears waivers it is conceivable he could remain with the Phillies’ organization. “Anything’s a possibility,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Sizemore, who hit .245 in 39 games. “He has a couple days to think about it. But I think he showed anybody watching he can swing the bat. He had some good pinch hits off the bench (going 3-for-10 in that role). I think he could be a piece for somebody. Hopefully he stays with the organization, just because he’s a professional guy.”

LHP Cole Hamels saw a four-game winning streak end despite going eight innings and giving up two runs on five hits. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed two solo homers to Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, the first Hamels has surrendered in his last five starts. “He couldn’t get the ball down to Tulo,” manager Ryne Sandberg said, “but he rises to the occasion, like he did tonight.”