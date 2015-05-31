Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Since May 16, Galvis is 7-for-52 (.135) with 13 strikeouts. On May 15, Galvis was hitting .355, but since, his average has dropped to .289.

RHP Aaron Harang, Saturday’s starter, delivered his 10th quality start, tying him for most in the major leagues, by throwing six innings of two-run ball in the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to the Rockies. The 37-year-old, who entered Saturday with a 1.36 ERA since May 4, struck out seven but took the loss, dropping to 4-5 with a 2.02 ERA. His ERA is the lowest by a Phillies starter through their first 11 games since Roy Halladay posted a 1.99 ERA in 2011. “He’s pitched well enough for us to win,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We’ve come up short on offense in some of his starts, but he continues to go out there and set a good tone for us and give us a chance to win.”

RHP Jerome Williams is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Williams has pitched significantly better at home than on the road, as he has a 3.45 ERA at Citizens Bank Park this season and a 7.46 mark away from home. In five career games (four starts) against the Rockies, Williams is 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA.

OF Ben Revere went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Revere has now reached double digits in stolen bases for the fifth consecutive season. He has 155 steals since 2011, which ranks third in the major leagues over that stretch, behind only Rajai Davis and Jacoby Ellsbury.