Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-4 Tuesday against Cincinnati and is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. Galvis, in his first year as regular, began the year slapping the ball around and keeping it on the ground, and was hitting .355 as recently as May 15. But during his funk he has been hitting the ball in the air; Tuesday’s effort included two pop-ups and a line-out. “He needs to get back to (his earlier approach),” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Flyballs are not a good sign for Freddy.”

3B Maikel Franco hit a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 victory over Cincinnati, and afterward manager Ryne Sandberg said he “looked as good ... as he has since he has been here.” Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a sixth-inning double, a hit on which he kept his front shoulder in, Sandberg said. “He built on that hit,” the manager added, “being able to come up with confidence and hit that big two-run home run.” It came on a 2-1 slider from reliever Jumbo Diaz.

2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 with his first homer in 26 games Tuesday night against Cincinnati. Utley, who coaxed his average to .207, the first time it has been above .200 since April 14, beat a defensive overshift with a bunt single in the first. “That was a good play,” manager Ryne Sandberg said, “and that started his night.” In the third Utley slapped another single through the spot where the third baseman would normally be positioned. And in the sixth he hit a 2-1 changeup from Jonny Cueto into the seats in right center. Utley’s last homer came on May 1, at Miami, and he has raised his average 108 points over his last 22 games, after going 9-for-91 (.099) in his first 26. “He’s on a steady climb,” Sandberg said. “It’s good to see that. It’s good contact resulting in the hits.”

LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, saw a four-game winning streak end the last time out despite going eight innings and allowing two runs on five hits in a 4-1 loss to Colorado. He struck out nine and walked one. Hamels has worked at least seven innings in each of his last five starts, and has not given up more than two runs in any of them. He is 9-0 with a 1.51 ERA in 12 career outings against Cincinnati.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan took a no-decision Tuesday against Cincinnati, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on nine hits, while striking out one, walking one and hitting a batter. Manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that it was important for O‘Sullivan to “keep the ball down and concentrate on every pitch, have a purpose with every pitch.” Instead he gave up a run immediately, when Brandon Phillips singled and Joey Votto doubled to open the game. Votto singled home Phillips in the third, and O‘Sullivan was nicked for two more runs in the fourth.