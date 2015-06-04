Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-5 Wednesday against Cincinnati and finds himself in an 0-for-22 tailspin, part of a 7-for-61 slump that has dropped his average from .355 on May 15 to .275. Galvis began the season with a sound approach -- i.e., keep the ball on the ground, take pitches the other way -- but in recent weeks has been getting long with his swing, resulting in flyballs. Manager Ryne Sandberg dropped him from second to seventh in the lineup Wednesday.

3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-5 and hit a game-tying three-run homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 5-4, 11-inning victory. Franco, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, also hit a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 5-4 victory over Cincinnati. “Obviously I just feel great the last two nights, with what happened with me -- a home run yesterday, a home run today to tie the game,” he said. “You just try to come in and continue to do that, and be ready.” Franco is hitting just .225 in 18 games, but now has four homers and 13 RBIs. He also ended Chapman’s homerless streak at 74 1/3 innings, the second-longest streak in the majors. “You really see the ball jumping off his bat,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s going in there, ready to hit. It’s good to see the pop in the bat.” Franco also broke up a no-hit bid by Cincinnati starter Mike Leake by singling with two outs in the seventh.

RHP Aaron Harang, Thursday’s starter, has dropped his last two starts and is winless over his last three. In his most recent outing, last Saturday against Colorado, he went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out seven without a walk. He nonetheless was on the hook for a 5-2 loss. He is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA in five career starts against Cincinnati.

LHP Cole Hamels went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three Wednesday against Cincinnati, but took a no-decision. He has gone seven innings or more and allowed two earned runs or fewer in a career-best six straight starts. The Phillies have been shut out on three hits over the last 18 innings he has been on the mound, and have been held hitless in 16 of those 18 innings. “Just trying to do what I can,” he said. “Just trying to get ahead of hitters. (The Reds) have a tough lineup, especially the first couple guys you have to face. ... You just have to keep going out there and trying to put up zeroes. ... All I can do is give them a chance to win.”

RHP Chad Billingsley, placed on the disabled list May 16 with a strained right shoulder, played catch from 75 feet on Tuesday and will continue to throw, manager Ryne Sandberg said, in the hope that he can complete a side session next Tuesday. “He’s progressing really well and taking it a little bit on the slow side of things,” Sandberg said.

CF Ben Revere started Philadelphia’s four-run ninth-inning rally with a pinch-hit single, then remained in the game and singled in the 10th as well. Revere, 10-for-35 as a pinch hitter in his career (.286), has played the role of wild card this year for the Phillies, starting 34 games in left field, seven in center and six in right. The latter figures to be his position for the time being, as the team is wedded to Odubel Herrera in center and Cody Asche in left.