Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-4 Thursday against Cincinnati and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest hitless streak by a member of the Phillies since pitcher Cliff Lee went 0-for-27 in 2013 and the longest by a Phillies position player since catcher Carlos Ruiz went 0-for-26 in 2011. Galvis has seven hits in his last 65 at-bats, dropping his average from .355 to .269. His defense has always been exceptional, and remains so, but there were concerns heading into the season as to how he would hit in his first year as a regular. After a strong start in which he sprayed the ball around, he now finds himself hitting the ball in the air far too often. He popped up twice and flew out once on Thursday.

LHP Jake Diekman worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against Cincinnati, but was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. Diekman was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 25 games for the Phillies. A corresponding roster move will be made Friday.

RHP Aaron Harang lasted a season-low 5 2/3 innings in losing to Cincinnati on Thursday. Harang, who dropped his third straight start, allowed six hits and a season-high six runs (five earned), while walking five, his most since June 8, 2014. He struck out one. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Harang “got some balls up in the zone,” and Harang said he was bothered by a four-minute, 35-second replay review in the fifth inning. It “affected the whole momentum of the game,” he said. “It was a five-minute delay. It changed the tempo. It’s something they’ve got to figure out. ... I‘m sure the umpires didn’t like the long delay, either.”

RHP Jerome Williams, Friday’s starter, lost 4-1 to Colorado in his last outing and is winless over his last three starts, dating back to a 7-5 victory over Arizona on May 16. Williams is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in two career starts against San Francisco.

RHP Chad Billingsley, placed on the disabled list May 16 with a strained right shoulder, is playing progressively longer games of catch, having extended the distance to 90 feet on Wednesday. If he continues to progress he will throw a bullpen session next Tuesday in Cincinnati.

CF Ben Revere went 3-for-4 Thursday against the Reds and has five hits in his last six at-bats. Revere replaced the slumping Odubel Herrera in center, as well as in the leadoff spot. It was the eighth start in center, as compared to 34 in left and six in right. He opened the bottom of the first with a triple and scored, and doubled home a run in the eighth.