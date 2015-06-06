Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez, Saturday’s starter, lost 6-3 to the Mets his last time out, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out eight. He did not walk a batter. He has never faced the Giants.

LHP Jake Diekman was optioned to Lehigh Valley following Thursday’s loss to Cincinnati to make room for Dustin McGowan. Diekman was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with the Phillies this year.

3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 Friday against San Francisco with his fifth homer since May 17, two days after his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Only four other National Leaguers have exceeded his total in that span. Three of Franco’s homers have come over the last four games, all of them in the sixth inning or later.

RHP Dustin McGowan had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. McGowan, 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 games with the Phillies earlier this season, pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings over seven appearances with the IronPigs. “Dustin’s been throwing the ball real well, and he does have a power arm, which we saw,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He went down and worked on some things, and some mechanics. ... He was going well, so he was the guy.”

RHP Jerome Williams went 4 1/3 innings, equaling his shortest outing of the season, in taking a no-decision Friday night against San Francisco. Williams, winless over his last four starts, allowed four runs and nine hits, while striking out two. He didn’t walk a batter, though he did hit one. He also gave up home runs to Matt Duffy and Justin Maxwell. “It’s about location,” Williams said. “That’s the main thing. I still think I can get those guys out.” Williams did contribute his fourth career double in the second inning, and the first one that produced a run.

CF Ben Revere went 1-for-3 against the Giants on Friday, but his base-running error in the seventh inning proved costly in a 5-4 loss. He was running from first base as teammate Jeff Francoeur hit a fly ball to right, then failed to retrace his steps after rounding second. The Giants threw to second, and Revere was called out. “Ben was stealing and overran the base and did not retouch it coming back,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He went right over the top. I don’t know that he knew he has to do that.” Revere claimed he did. “I was trying to get my butt back to (first base),” he said. “I thought I put my foot on the bag, but it was a half-inch (off). That’s all it takes. In that situation, I tried to get back as quick as possible. It’s unfortunate.”