Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez, Saturday’s starter, struggled mightily in the Phillies’ 7-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants, lasting just 2 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits, two hit batsmen and a walk to fall to 2-2 with an 8.69 ERA. The rookie took a comebacker off the top of the wrist of his throwing hand in the first inning, but remained in the game and struck out five. “Well, first of all, he shook off getting hit on the back part of his throwing hand,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It was a little bit of concern there but he was fine and hung in there.”

SS Freddy Galvis went 0-for-3 on Saturday in the Phillies’ 7-5 loss, as his hitless streak reached 0-for-29, the longest by a Phillie since LHP Cole Hamels went 0-for-29 in 2011 and the longest by a Phillies position player since OF Raul Ibanez went 0-for-35 in 2011. “Freddy’s just a little jumpy at home plate, he’s getting his front foot out and is off balance,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s been working at that for a few days now, trying to stay back on the ball, stay short with his swing.” Galvis is hitting .265 on the season.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. O‘Sullivan has had a rough go his last two outings, allowing 20 hits -- including four home runs -- and 11 runs to the tune of an 8.74 ERA. O‘Sullivan has pitched significantly better at home (3.57 ERA) this season than on the road (7.02 ERA). In two career starts against the Giants, O‘Sullivan is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

OF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-4 with a grand slam on Saturday in the Phillies’ 7-5 loss. It was the second grand slam of his career and the first by a Phillie this season. Francoeur hit it off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, who had allowed just one grand slam in his career entering the game. “I just tried to get ready a little quicker and stay a little taller,” Francoeur said of the pitch he hit the grand slam. “I’ve been kind of diving out over the plate.” Francoeur is hitting .252 on the season.