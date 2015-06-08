Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the Phillies beat the Giants on Sunday. In five games (all starts), he was 2-2 with an 8.69 ERA; no corresponding roster move was made.

SS Freddy Galvis snapped an 0-for-31 streak with a single in the seventh inning on June 6, his first hit since an RBI single in the eighth inning of a game against New York back on May 26. That had been the longest hitting slump by a Phillies position player since Raul Ibanez went 0-for-35 between April 18 and May 3, 2011.

3B Maikel Franco hit a home run to dead center in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 6-3 win over San Francisco on June 6, his sixth since being called up from the minors on May 15 and his fourth in the last six games. The 22-year-old prospect now has 10 home runs split between Philadelphia and Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season after hitting 16 at the Triple-A level last year.

LHP Cole Hamels will make his second consecutive start against Cincinnati when he takes the mound on Monday. On June 3, he didn’t earn a decision in a 5-4 Phillies win, going seven innings while giving up two runs (both earned) on three hits while striking out eight. The National League’s leader in innings pitched (81 1/3) is 9-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 13 career starts against Cincinnati since making his major league debut there back on May 12, 2006.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan went without a decision for the second consecutive start, departing after six innings against San Francisco on June 6 in a tie ballgame that would eventually become a 6-4 Phillies win; he gave up three runs on seven hits. The six innings pitched tied a season high for O‘Sullivan, whose record remained 1-4 while his ERA dropped slightly, from 5.03 to 4.96.