Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Cornelius Randolph from Griffin, Ga. was selected 10th overall by the Phillies in Monday’s draft. Scouts say Randolph has patience at the plate and power to all fields, although he projects more as a high-average hitter than a power guy. Through 17 games this season, the 18-year-old left-handed batter hit .528 with four homers, 18 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Randolph is the third shortstop to be drafted by the Phillies since 2008, joining J.P. Crawford (2013) and Anthony Hewitt (2008). He is expected to play third base.

3B Maikel Franco continued his hot-hitting on Monday night, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. He is 13-for-29 (.448) in this recent stretch, providing a boost for the Phillies who are batting .237 as a team through 59 games.

RHP Kevin Correia was signed to a major-league contract with the Phillies on Monday and was announced as Friday’s starting pitcher in Pittsburgh. Correia, 34, went 0-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Sacramento before opting out of his contract with the Giants. “Kevin fills a need by adding depth, durability and experience to our pitching staff,” said Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. “We hope he can take some heat of the bullpen.” Correia was expected to join the club in Cincinnati and throw a bullpen on Monday or Tuesday.

LHP Cole Hamels entered Monday’s game with a 9-0 record and 1.59 ERA in 13 regular-season starts against Cincinnati. But, he was roughed up a bit on Monday. Hamels allowed five earned runs and eight hits in six innings over a season-high 120 pitches. “It’s major league baseball, you’re not going to have the best luck all the time,” said Hamels. “No matter what the circumstances, you’ve got to try to get through it.”