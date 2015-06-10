Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco shows no signs of cooling off at the plate. He extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the second inning on Tuesday. He’s now hitting .469 during the streak and has scored in six of his past eight games. He scored one of the Phillies’ two runs in an 11-2 loss at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

RHP Kevin Correia signed with the Phillies on Monday. He threw a side session Tuesday in Cincinnati in preparation for this Phillies debut, which is set for Friday night in Pittsburgh. Correia went a combined 7-17 with a 5.44 ERA in 32 games including 26 starts for the Twins and Dodgers last season. Correia owned an 8.03 ERA in nine appearances in LA.

RHP Aaron Harang was on a roll before facing his former club -- the Cincinnati Reds -- twice this month. In 11 starts, Harang had allowed more than three earned runs just twice. On Thursday, he gave up five runs in a loss to Cincinnati. On Tuesday night, the Reds pounded him for four homers and seven earned runs in six innings.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night and now is hitless in 18 at-bats. After his average bottomed out at .099 on May 8, batted .286 in the next 27 games, a sign he was poised for a hot streak. On Tuesday, Utley’s average dipped to .188. The Phillies, who lost 15 of 20, need the veteran Utley’s bat producing in the middle of the order.

RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is unlikely to return before July. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9 and planned to throw again June 11 before going out on rehab.