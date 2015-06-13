Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched two shutout innings and gave up one walk and three hits. The former Pirates pitcher has not allowed a run against a National League Central team in 15 consecutive appearances, dating back to June 17, 2014.

3B Maikel Franco singled in the 12th to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. During that span he has raised his average to .284 and is hitting .444 in the month of June.

RHP Kevin Correia pitched six shutout innings as he made his 2015 debut. Correia, signed by Philadelphia on Monday, was cut by Seattle when he did not make the Opening Day roster and declared free agency May 31 after pitching in the minor leagues for San Francisco.

RHP Dustin McGowan took the loss Friday night after allowing the game’s only run 1 2/3 innings. Since he was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, McGowan has allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings and three appearances.