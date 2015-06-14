FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out one batter in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Pirates. Gomez has made 16 consecutive scoreless appearances against teams from the National League Central, dating to June 17, 2014.

RHP Justin De Fratus pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh, his eighth scoreless appearance over his last nine outings. Since giving up two runs in 1/3 of an inning May 25 against the New York Mets, De Fratus has yielded a single run in his last nine innings.

3B Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Franco extended his hitting streak to 11 games and is batting .425 in the month of June.

