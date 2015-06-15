Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF/INF Darin Ruf was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He has a .235 batting average in the majors this season with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 103 at-bats.

RHP Ken Giles struck out two hitters and worked a scoreless ninth inning. Giles has made five consecutive scoreless appearances after giving up runs in back-to-back outings, lowering his ERA to an even 2.00 in the process.

LHP Cole Hamels struck out a season-high 12 hitters over seven innings yielded four hits and a walk. Hamels pitched a scoreless outing for the first time this season and lowered his ERA to 2.96 after he gave up five earned runs in his last start.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon gave up an unearned run in 1 2/3 innings and was handed his first losing decision of the season. Papelbon, a subject of a multitude of trade rumors, has 12 saves on the season with a 1.05 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

OF Ben Revere collected two more hits Sunday, going 2-for-6, but was caught trying to steal third in the ninth inning when he over-slid the base. Revere is hitting (16-for-46) .348 in June and he owns a .277 mark on the season.

OF Domonic Brown was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He is hitting .257 with two home runs in 52 games for Lehigh Valley.