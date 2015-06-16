Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeanmar Gomez threw a scoreless eighth inning in the Phillies’ 4-0 loss to the Orioles. He has given up just one earned run in his past 15 games dating back to May 11, good for a 0.51 ERA during that span.

2B Cesar Hernandez was one of the few Phillies could do much on offense in Monday’s game. He came in with a .218 batting average but dropped a perfect bunt single against LHP Wei-Yin Chen and later added a double to right, accounting for half of Philadelphia’s four hits.

3B Maikel Franco received his first career ejection Monday. Plate umpire Eric Cooper threw him out when Franco became very angry after a called third strike in the seventh. Franco jumped up and down and, moments later, Cooper sent him to the showers. “I just lost my temper,” Franco said. “He had called one on me earlier. I wasn’t happy about the first pitch he called. It’s been tough because everyone wants to help the team.”

OF Gregor Blanco (concussion) continued making good strides Monday in his recovery and said he hasn’t felt any dizziness since early Sunday morning. He was scheduled to ride an exercise bike for 20 minutes. “We’re hoping Wednesday or Thursday to have him back,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who is also missing injured RF Hunter Pence (left wrist tendinitis). “We miss him. It’s tough enough to lose one outfielder, but two, two key players, it makes it a little bit tougher. It’s good news that he’s starting to feel better and they can ramp up his exercise to find out exactly if he’s fully recovered yet.” Blanco said he was “just really excited” about his progress. He’s eligible to come off the seven-day disabled list Tuesday.

RHP Aaron Harang bounced back after two bad starts to give the Phillies six solid innings Monday night in a 4-0 loss at Baltimore. He shut down Baltimore early but gave up a run in the fifth before C Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer in the sixth. Harang didn’t pitch badly, but he lost his fifth decision in a row. “It was one pitch -- a flat cement-mixer slider there to Wieters,” he said. “I throw that ball down more, he’s probably going to take that pitch for a ball.”

RHP Chad Billingsley will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since mid-May with a right shoulder strain.