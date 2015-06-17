Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Dustin McGowan took a beating after coming in as the long man after Williams left. McGowan allowed five homers and seven runs in just 3 1/3 innings. The Orioles just pounded him from start to finish.

RHP Jerome Williams had pitched well lately but couldn’t make it out of the first inning in this game. He gave up six runs on four hits and threw two wild pitches, one of which let two runs come in. Williams left after straining his left hamstring on the play while doing a split trying to catch a throw from C Carlos Ruiz. He could be headed to the disabled list. “I kind of felt a pop after I did the splits” Williams said. “It’s sore. We’ll find out more details tomorrow.”

OF/RHP Jeff Francoeur became the 22nd non-position player to take the mound in team history. He shut the Orioles down in order in the seventh before giving up a homer and two runs in the eighth but still threw 48 pitches. “But one thing -- knock on wood -- that I’ve been blessed with is I’ve had a pretty good arm my whole career and it bounces back,” he said.

RHP Chad Billingsley began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, allowing three hits and an unearned run in three innings. He has been out since mid-May due to a right shoulder strain.

RF Domonic Brown got his first hits of the season in a 2-for-4 effort. He’s now batting .250 (2-for-8) so far this season after being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday of this week.