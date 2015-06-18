Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis hit a three-run homer in Wednesday’s 6-4 loss to Baltimore, but it was his error on a leadoff grounder by Travis Snider in the fourth that opened the floodgates for four Orioles runs. It was Galvis’ 10th error of the season. “I don’t think he should have 10 errors,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “That’s a play I’ve seen him make.” But as Galvis said, “Nobody wants to make an error. Sometimes you have to let it go. Tomorrow’s another day.” His three-run homer came in the seventh, on a 1-2 slider from Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez, but brought Galvis scant consolation. “I prefer the win tomorrow,” he said.

RHP Hector Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Neris, 0-0 with an 0.00 ERA in two games for the Phillies earlier this season, went 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 22 games for the IronPigs.

RHP Kevin Correia was tagged with a 6-4 loss to Baltimore in his second start as a Phillie on Wednesday night, going five innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits, while striking out four and walking one. Correia yielded a solo homer to Chris Parmelee in the first, but nonetheless said he felt “pretty good, pretty efficient early.” Correia, who also surrendered four unearned runs in the fourth, said he is not distracted by the Phillies’ nine-game losing streak. “You don’t think about it,” he said, “just try to pitch a good game.”

RHP Jerome Williams was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring, an injury he sustained while covering home plate following a wild pitch in the first inning of Tuesday’s 19-3 loss to Baltimore. Williams is 3-7 with a 6.43 ERA in 14 starts for the Phillies this season.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan took a 4-3 loss in Pittsburgh his last time out and is winless over his last five starts. O‘Sullivan went six innings against the Pirates and allowed four runs on eight hits, while striking out one and walking four. He is 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in four career appearances against Baltimore, three of them starts.