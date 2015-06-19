Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan went five innings and allowed one run on four hits while earning a no-decision Thursday against Baltimore. He struck out a career-high seven and walked two, and the only run he allowed came on Manny Machado’s leadoff homer in the first. “I had a very different mindset going into today’s game,” O‘Sullivan said. “Recently I’ve been trying to throw to maybe more poor contact, trying to get weak contact on balls, early outs. ... Today my mentality was just attack, attack, attack, especially against a team that’s been swinging the bat well.”

LHP Jake Diekman was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, having not allowed a run while pitching seven innings over six appearances for the IronPigs since he was sent down two weeks ago. He then pitched a perfect inning in relief to earn a 2-1 victory over Baltimore, his first win since Sept. 12, 2014, against Miami. “I thought Diekman threw the ball well,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He came inside. He was around the zone and controlled the baseball with his fastball and his slider. It was good to see a 1-2-3 inning.”

1B Ryan Howard hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Baltimore, lining a 1-2 fastball from Bud Norris into the seats in right field. “Left a fastball kind of middle-in, and I was able to catch up to it,” Howard said of Norris. “Threw me one early in the count, and came back with it again, so I was just able to catch up to it.”

RHP Dustin McGowan was designated for assignment. McGowan went 1-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 14 games with the Phillies, including one start.

LHP Cole Hamels was scratched from his start against St. Louis on Friday with a mild strain of his right hamstring. Manager Ryne Sandberg said he was not sure if Hamels will miss more than one start, nor whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list. “We have to get that straightened out on exactly what to do with Cole,” he said.

RHP Phillippe Aumont will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Friday in place of Cole Hamels, who has been scratched with a mild strain of his right hamstring. Aumont was 3-4 with a 2.35 ERA for the IronPigs. He has pitched two scoreless innings against the Cardinals in his career.