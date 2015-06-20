Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his first major league start Sunday against St. Louis. He is 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 13 starts for the IronPigs. A corresponding roster move will be announced in the next two days.

RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, just two days after he was recalled. Neris, who did not appear Wednesday or Thursday, had two scoreless outings for the Phillies earlier this season. He went 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 22 games for the IronPigs.

RHP Aaron Harang lost 4-0 at Baltimore in his last start, his fifth straight loss. He went six innings against the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. He lost his only start against St. Louis this season, and is 7-16 with a 4.39 ERA in 28 career outings against the Cardinals.

1B Ryan Howard hit a three-run homer against St. Louis on Friday night. It was his second homer in as many nights, his 13th of the season and his 21st in 62 career games against the Cardinals, his hometown team. That has come in a span of 226 at-bats, a rate of one homer in 10.76 trips. It is the highest rate for any batter in major league history against St. Louis.

LHP Cole Hamels, scratched from his start against St. Louis on Friday with a mild strain of his right hamstring, was scheduled to throw on the side before the game and then in the bullpen on Sunday. The hope is that he will be able to make his regularly scheduled start next Wednesday against the Yankees in the Bronx.

RHP Phillippe Aumont struggled in his first major league start Friday against St. Louis, allowing six runs on five hits over four innings to take the loss. As has been the case throughout his professional career, he struggled with his control, countering his three strikeouts with seven walks -- most by a Phillies pitcher since Paul Abbott walked nine Dodgers on Aug. 7, 2004. Aumont had walked 41 in 65 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and 27 in 39 2/3 innings out of the bullpen from 2012-14 with the big club. “It has to be between the ears,” the former first-round pick said of his big-league struggles. “It’s frustrating to be in the position, fighting it. I‘m just out there trying to stay positive. ... It was just a constant battle with myself. That’s what it’s been my whole career, just me, myself and I out there. Battling. Nobody else. Because when I execute pitches, I get these guys out. Down there and up here.”