Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Morgan started and beat the Cardinals in his major league debut Sunday after getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. Morgan threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out six while throwing 78 pitches, 54 of which were strikes. He became the first Phillies starter to earn a win since May 23, a franchise-worst span of 25 starts without a victory for the rotation. While Morgan now owns a big league win, he was winless on the season in Triple-A, going 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 13 starts.

RHP Seth Rosin was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for RHP Adam Morgan after allowing five runs on six hits in two innings Saturday in the Phillies’ 10-1 loss to the Cardinals. In four games of major league action, Rosin has been hit hard, posting a 12.00 ERA.

RHP Kevin Correia, Monday’s starter at the Yankees, is making his third start of the season for the Phillies since signing with the club on June 10. The 34-year-old is 0-1 with Philadelphia but has allowed only two runs in 10 2/3 innings for a 1.69 ERA. The Yankees are the only team against which Correia doesn’t have a career decision: He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two appearances (one start) against New York.

RHP Dustin McGowan, designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. McGowan went 1-2 with a 6.94 ERA in 14 games with the Phillies, including one start.

LHP Cole Hamels (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Sunday, and he is penciled in to start Wednesday at Yankees Stadium.

OF Ben Revere raised his average from .275 to .282 as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk against the Cardinals in a 9-2 victory Sunday. Revere is hitting .324 in June, his highest average in any month this season.