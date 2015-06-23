Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will make his 11th start for the Phillies and will try to get his first win in over a month. O‘Sullivan has not won since getting his only win May 17 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since pitching six scoreless innings, O‘Sullivan is 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA in his last six starts. O‘Sullivan has faced the Yankees four times, going 2-2 with a 5.87 ERA. He won his last start against the Yankees on May 12, 2011 in New York for the Kansas City Royals when he allowed four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

LHP Jake Diekman worked through trouble in the fifth and sixth and was awarded the win as he compensated for three walks by getting three strikeouts. Over his last four appearances, he has pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

C Cameron Rupp drew some praise from manager Ryne Sandberg before Monday’s game and then went 2-for-4. His showing gave him four multi-hit games in his last seven games. In the last seven games, he is hitting .370 (10-for-27).

3B Maikel Franco had the best night of his brief career, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. He is the first Phillies rookie to drive in five runs since 1B Ryan Howard on Aug. 10, 2005 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. He also is the first Philadelphia rookie to hit two home runs since OF Darin Ruf on Oct. 2, 2012 at Washington. Franco also has reached base safely in 19 of his last 21 games and is batting .390 (32-for-82) with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in that span.

RHP David Buchanan (right ankle sprain) is five weeks removed from originally getting hurt and Monday he allowed one hit in four scoreless innings for Philadelphia’s affiliate in the Gulf Coast League in a game against the Yankees rookie league team. He faced 13 hitters and recorded eight outs on the ground. Buchanan was 0-5 with an 8.76 ERA as Philadelphia’s No. 3 starter before getting optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 2.