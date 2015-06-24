Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Cesar Hernandez was already starting to see increases in playing time with Chase Utley’s struggles at the plate. Since Utley is on the disabled list, he will become the everyday second baseman. He is 6-for-14 in his last three games and his average has climbed to .248. “It’s an opportunity for Cesar to play and he’s playing well,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “The way he’s going good right now, it’s an opportunity for him.”

OF/INF Darin Ruf will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Wednesday to take 2B Chase Utley’s spot on the active roster. Ruf was optioned to the minors nearly two weeks ago when OF Domonic Brown was promoted. He was batting .235 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 43 games with the Phillies before being sent down.

3B Maikel Franco made a cameo appearance at first base and in his first start of the season there and third overall, he made three nice defensive plays in the first three innings. He also continued putting on an impressive display at the plate with a three-run home run and a two-run double that gave Philadelphia the lead for good in the ninth. Franco had his second straight five-RBI game and since RBI became an official statistic in 1920, he is the first Phillies player to achieve that. Franco also is the second Philadelphia rookie to get 10 home runs in 37 games or less since Buzz Arlett, who needed 33 games in 1933.

2B Chase Utley was placed on the 15-day disabled list following Tuesday’s win in New York with right ankle inflammation.

LF Jeff Francouer made his third start of the season in left field and his 17th career start in left field. He also was charged with a two-base error when New York 3B Chase Headley’s fly ball deflected off his glove. It was his 42nd career error and third while playing left field.

LHP Cole Hamels will make his 15th start and first in 10 days Wednesday afternoon when the Phillies conclude their three-game series with the Yankees. Hamels had his last scheduled start skipped on Friday due to a hamstring injury but has reported no issues in a bullpen session. Hamels last pitched June 14 in Pittsburgh and took a tough no-decision in a 1-0 loss when he allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings during a game when he struck out 12. That was his 28th double-digit strikeout game and most strikeouts since also getting 12 Aug. 3, 2006 at St. Louis. Hamels will try to break a three-game losing streak as he is 0-3 with a 2.89 ERA over his last four starts. Hamels faced the Yankees twice during the regular season on May 24, 2009 in New York and June 21, 2006 in Philadelphia. He also faced the Yankees in Game Three of the 2009 World Series and allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-5 loss.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings during his second-shortest start of the season. He left with a 6-5 lead and would not have qualified for the win per official scoring rules. Over his last eight road starts since May 28, 2011, O‘Sullivan is 0-7 with an 8.32 ERA.