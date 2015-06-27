FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
June 28, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Morgan is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Morgan is coming off his major league debut in which he threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball to beat the Cardinals. Morgan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as the Phillies’ rotation battles injury.

RHP Aaron Harang, Friday’s starter, allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings to lose his seventh straight start, the longest losing streak of his career. “I just made some dumb pitches,” Harang said. “You can’t go out and give up three 0-2 hits in a game. I know better than that. It’s frustrating for myself to put (my teammates) in that situation. For me, my standards, that’s unacceptable.” After posting a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, the 37-year-old has a 6.56 mark in his last six outings.

OF Ben Revere hit his first career pinch-hit home run in the Phillies’ 5-2 loss. Of his three career home runs, two have come against the Washington Nationals. Revere was not in the starting lineup despite entering with a .384 batting average since June 3, third-best in the major leagues.

OF Domonic Brown went 1-for-4 with an RBI double on Friday night, delivering the first run against a Nationals starting pitcher in 48 innings. However, Brown made a baserunning blunder to end the game and also committed an error in right field. “Two misplays out there might have cost us the game,” Brown said. “I’ve got to play better. I‘m trying to do whatever for my team. I make that play nine times out of 10, but I’ve got to keep moving forward. I’ve got to make that play.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

