Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start the second game of the doubleheader Sunday. He earned the victory, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 8-5 decision over Washington, and his ERA improved slightly to 8.28. He also picked up his first major league hit, a single in the fourth inning. “I‘m feeling very good, especially about the opportunity that I got to come over here and pitch today,” he said through an interpreter. “I appreciate and I‘m glad that things worked out for me today.” After the game, he was optioned back to Lehigh Valley.

2B Cesar Hernandez had a very strong doubleheader against Washington on Sunday, going 6-for-8 to raise his batting average to .271. He also stole three bases on the afternoon, doubling his season total in a single day. “I can’t tell you how or why we do it, but he can run,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “When you pick the right pitch, good things happen.”

OF Maikel Franco continued his scorching rookie season with a 3-for-9 doubleheader Sunday that included three RBIs and two runs. Franco, who was the first Phillies rookie since at least 1958 to put together a .300/.350/.570 line through his first 150 at-bats, picked up his 16th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-5 performance in the finale Sunday, tying him for second among all NL rookies.

RHP Kevin Correia, who started the first game of the doubleheader Sunday against Washington, saw his record drop to 0-2 with a 3-2 loss. Making his fourth start for Philadelphia since signing with the club earlier in the month, Correia went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who gets the start Monday in the opener of a four-game home series against Milwaukee, is looking for his first win since May 17 against Arizona, a span of seven starts without a victory. O‘Sullivan (1-5, 5.34 ERA) has only one loss this month, on June 13 against Pittsburgh, though he wasn’t very strong in his last outing, giving up six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings while getting a no-decision in a 11-6 win over the Yankees on June 23.