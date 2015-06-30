Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley one day after he was called up to start the second game of the doubleheader Sunday. He earned the victory, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 8-5 decision over Washington, and his ERA improved slightly to 8.28. He also picked up his first major league hit, a single in the fourth inning.

2B Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Phillies’ 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Hernandez is batting .375 in 15 games since June 10, raising his average 60 points from .217 to .277. “Cesar continues to look good,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s making a strong showing for what he’s capable of doing.”

RHP Ethan Martin was sent outright to Double-A Reading. He has yet to pitch for the Phillies this year. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA in four appearances for Reading.

LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. The team’s ace is a hot trade target among contending teams as the major league-worst Phillies rebuild. Hamels is 7-3 in 12 career starts against the Brewers with a 3.71 ERA.

RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Billingsley made three starts (0-2, 6.75 ERA) before landing on the DL after also beginning the season on the DL. In his most recent rehab start on June 26 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Billingsley threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out four.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Monday’s starter, failed to hold a 4-1 lead in falling to 1-6 on the season after allowing six runs on a season-high 12 hits over five innings. “I was ahead of guys,” O‘Sullivan said. “The problem was putting them away. ... I‘m pretty disappointed with the results. Tonight’s on me.”