Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera started in center field, pushing OF Ben Revere to right field while OF Domonic Brown came off the bench. It was Herrera’s fifth start since June 13.

2B Cesar Hernandez continued his strong play of late with a 1-for-4 performance on Tuesday night that also saw him draw a walk, reach on an error by hustling out a ground ball and scoring a run in a 4-3 loss; he’s batting .375 (22-of-60) in his last 16 games, raising his average from .217 to .276. He also stole two more bases, giving him six in a four-game span despite just four in his career to that point. He’s the first Phillie to steal six bags in four games since Shane Victorino in 2007

RHP Aaron Harang enters Wednesday’s start against the Brewers having given up four-or-more earned runs in each of his last five starts after reaching that mark just once in his first 11 games of the year. He’s 0-5 with a 7.28 ERA in June, but will try to get back on track against a familiar foe; he’s faced the Brewers 27 times (26 starts), going 7-6 with a 4.10 ERA in those outings.

LHP Cole Hamels continues to look for his first win since May 23, a stretch of six starts in which he is 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA. He pitched seven strong innings on Tuesday night, giving up two runs while striking out seven in a game against Milwaukee that he departed with a 3-2 lead, but got a no-decision as the bullpen blew the lead in a 4-3 loss. x

RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday against the Brewers.

C Carlos Ruiz hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday, a solo shot to left off a 3-0 count. It’s his first home run since September 5, 2014, a span of 244 plate appearances; it had also been 74 plate appearances since his last extra-base hit (May 20, double).

OF Domonic Brown’s average fell back below .200 on Tuesday night with an 0-for-3 performance that left him sitting at .192 (10-for-52) in 15 games since his callup in early June.