Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in the Phillies’ 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Hernandez entered the game batting .367 since June 10, third in the National League over that span behind Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt and Washington’s Bryce Harper.

3B Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three doubles in the Phillies’ 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, becoming the first Phillies rookie with three doubles in a game since Adolfo Phillips in 1965. “He had been getting a little big with his swing but he kind of got back to where he’s supposed to be and stayed on the ball very well,” manager Pete Mackanin said. Franco is hitting .305 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

RHP Aaron Harang, Wednesday’s starter, was knocked around for eight runs in five innings of the Phillies’ 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. With his defeat (4-11), Harang became the first Phillies pitcher to lose eight consecutive starts since Jim Nash in 1972. After posting a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, the 37-year-old is 0-7 with a 7.53 ERA in the last seven. “They swung at everything I threw up there,” Harang said. “One of those baffling games where you don’t really know what’s going on.”

RHP Chad Billingsley is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and pitch for the first time since May 15. Billingsley made three starts (0-2, 6.75 ERA) before landing on the DL after also beginning the season on the DL. In his most recent rehab start on June 26 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Billingsley threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out four.

